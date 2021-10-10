ABC-7 First Alert: Two cold fronts bring winds and cooler air early Sunday and again late Tuesday

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for two cold fronts that will kick up winds and bring cooler air to the area.

First cold front is expected to pick up winds early Sunday morning. Gusts of up to 40 mph are expected from 10 am to 2 pm. Areas most impacted will be east and northeast El Paso.

Afternoon highs for Sunday will only reach the upper 70s.

Winds will continue Monday, but a second cold front will push through Tuesday bringing gusts of up to 50 mph with it. East and northeast El Paso will yet again be impacted the most with these gusts expected from 3 pm - 7 pm.

Temperatures will go from lower 80s Monday and Tuesday to mid 70s for Wednesday and the rest of the week.

Dry air will remain in place for the next several days.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.