EL PASO, Texas- Temperatures look to reach over 105 today in the El Paso area.

Las Cruces and the surrounding towns also will see triple-digit heat.

Rain is on the Borderland.

El Paso and Las Cruces should see light precipitation after the 1 o'clock hour.

Those rains will intensify and head Southwest and North of Las Cruces as the evening goes on.

No problem with winds today as they will be around five to ten miles an hour.