Flash Flood Warning for Central El Paso County until 4 PM

today at 2:38 PM
Published 2:31 PM

At 2:24 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

This warning includes the following areas: East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City, Clint, San Elizario, Socorro, Fort Bliss, Sparks, Fort Bliss Northeast, Montana Vista, Biggs Field and Homestead Meadows.

Jaelin Lewis

