ABC-7 Storm Track: Hot temperatures continue this weekend, and rain chances increase next week

Happy Saturday to the Borderland! The Borderland will continue to see above-normal temperatures. I am forecasting a high of 101 today and a slight chance of rain.

Likewise, we will continue to trend above normal for this time of year for the weekend with daily chances of scattered and isolated monsoonal thunderstorms. Much of the action will stay in the mountains and Western New Mexico. Gusty outflow winds from thunderstorms could cause blowing dust.

We have a high-pressure system over the Great Plains causing record-breaking temperatures all over Texas, including the Borderland. Next week, this system is expected to move north into the Mid-West, which will bring moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Borderland and cooler temperatures. There will be an areawide opportunity for rain.