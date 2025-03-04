ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds and dusty conditions continue

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds and dusty conditions.



Strong winds will remain present today, although a little weaker than yesterday’s wind event. We are anticipating wind gusts to reach about 40 to 45 mph.

We will also continue to see patchy blowing dust and sand although not as widespread as yesterday.

Today temperature highs will also be cooler expect highs in the low to mid 60s.

We will get a brief break from strong winds on Wednesday, but another storm system will bring stronger winds for your Thursday and Friday.