ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Quieter day expected in the Borderland, storm chances return midweek

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! Our storm chances are looking minimal today in the Borderland, most of the action will be west and isolated.

We are expecting daily highs to be about average with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and lows in the 70s.

The potential for scattered thunderstorms will return Tuesday and Wednesday and chances will linger Thursday through Saturday. As we get closer to the First Day of Fall, rain chances will decrease.