StormTRACK Weather: Near-record highs, showers return

Forecast

Near-record, high temperatures are in the forecast for today. The record to beat to in El Paso is 103 degrees which was set in 2010, we will come close, potentially tie, or break the previous record.

Thunderstorm coverage will be very limited this afternoon with rain and thunderstorms confined to the area mountains. August is usually one of our wettest months we usually accumulate about 2.01 inches, we are four days in and so far we haven't seen any rain.

As high-pressure shifts east this will allow moisture to move in from the south. Wednesday through Saturday there will be an increase in storm chances.