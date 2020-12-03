ABC-7 First Alert: Perhaps the coldest air of the year Friday AM

Forecast

Getting very cold overnight. This could be our coldest air of the year. The coldest temp so far this year hit us January 11, 2020 when we dropped to 24 degrees. I'm anticipating 23 in El Paso and 19 in Las Cruces.

Lots of sunshine will help those temps to warm to the low and mid 50's by the afternoon.

The weekend looks a tad warmer - temps in the low 60's with some added clouds Saturday and perhaps some light snow in Hudspeth and Culberson county.

