ABC-7 First Alert: Rain showers move through the Borderland, cooler and windy

Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for increased rain chances Thursday. A warm winter storm system moved in from northern Baja California late Wednesday. This system brought light to moderate showers to Dona Ana and Luna County Thursday morning.

As the rain continues to spread from west to east the light to moderate rain could lead to slick roads during the morning commute. Drivers give yourself enough travel time.

The last time we saw measurable rain was in October. The rain showers will move out of the region Thursday night expect winds gusts between 30 to 35 mph through Friday. Temperatures will reach the low 60s and upper 50s this weekend with breezy to windy conditions through Tuesday.