ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Blowing dust warning in place as strong winds push through

Forecast

El Paso, Texas -- The ABC-7 StormTrack weather team has left that ABC-7 First Alert in place for what will be a very windy and dusty afternoon and evening.

A Pacific storm has pushed through the area and brought high winds with it. Gusts of up to 60 mph are expected behind this storm.

Several warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service including a red flag, high wind and blowing dust warning.

Blowing dust and sand can cause low visibility and make for dangerous driving conditions. Motorists are asked to drive with caution especially those driving high profile vehicles.

High winds can cause severe property damage and power outages are possible

The storm will exit the area late tonight and be replaced by high pressure aloft, which should deliver several days of nice spring weather.

