ABC-7 First Alert: Record warmth, stronger winds return

Forecast

The ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for Tuesday. High pressure will bring another very warm afternoon with potential record-setting temperatures. It looks like the region will see its first 90-degree day with temperatures running well above average.

High pressure will weaken by Tuesday as a trough generates strong wind gusts. West winds will increase 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 45 mph. The combination of dry conditions and strong winds will result in a Red Flag Warning. Some areas will experience some blowing dust. After Tuesday, we will remain quiet, dry, and warm through the weekend.