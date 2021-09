Forecast

Temps will soar to the upper 90's Tuesday. We are forecasting a record high of 98 degrees - if we hit that we would tie the record that was set back in 1998. Along with the heat, air quality will be a bit of a concern as pollutants hang around the area. Those of you with respiratory and lung diseases should limit your outdoor activities between 8 am and 8 pm primarily. Temps will stay hot the rest of the week.