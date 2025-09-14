Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Quieter day expected in the Borderland, storm chances return midweek

today at 8:00 PM
Happy Sunday to the Borderland! It was a nice and average day in El Paso, we saw a high of 90 and our nighttime low was 69.

We are expecting daily highs to be about average with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and lows in the 70s.

The potential for scattered thunderstorms will return Tuesday and Wednesday and chances will linger Thursday through Saturday. As we get closer to the First Day of Fall, rain chances will decrease.

