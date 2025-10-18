ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Dry and quiet weekend in the Borderland, storm chances return

We are in for a dry and quiet this weekend in the Borderland. This weekend will be a good one to go to some corn mazes and pumpkin patches. Highs will be in the mid 80s with daily lows in the 50s and 60s.

This will be a very quiet weather pattern for the next couple of days in the Borderland, most of the action will be north and east of the Borderland.

Thunderstorm chances will return in the middle of the week next week.