Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Dry and quiet weekend in the Borderland, storm chances return

KVIA
By
Published 3:32 PM

We are in for a dry and quiet this weekend in the Borderland. This weekend will be a good one to go to some corn mazes and pumpkin patches. Highs will be in the mid 80s with daily lows in the 50s and 60s. 

This will be a very quiet weather pattern for the next couple of days in the Borderland, most of the action will be north and east of the Borderland.

Thunderstorm chances will return in the middle of the week next week. 

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.