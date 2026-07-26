ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking a blistering HOT week in the Borderland, highs will range from 102-108 degrees

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for the blistering hot heat wave that is cooking the Borderland. We are now on the 4th straight day of triple digits as today's high will be around 103.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for El Paso from Monday morning to the evening. Highs are expected to range from 103 to 105! I will not be surprised if the NWS extends this for several days because this week, highs will continue to fluctuate from 102 to 108 degrees.

If you are going to be out in these conditions, make sure you are hydrating, taking frequent breaks in the shade or A/C, check on your neighbors, and never leave people or pets in vehicle.

There will be a daily slight chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Here's the weather setup for the next several days... a high pressure system will bounce around the Southern Rockies for the next few days which will pull moisture from the Gulf from time to time (depending on where the system set's up), but also this will keep our daily temps near record-high. Eventually this high pressure will move out of the area giving us a little relief from the heat!