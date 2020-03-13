Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 13 at 2:21PM MDT until March 13 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 300 PM MDT.
* At 220 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast
of Berino, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Chaparral, Orogrande, Vado, Anthony, Berino and High Valley.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Comments