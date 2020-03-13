Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 13 at 2:42PM MDT until March 13 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 242 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast

of White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, moving northeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Orogrande.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for south central

New Mexico.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.