Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 13 at 2:42PM MDT until March 13 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 242 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast
of White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, moving northeast at 40
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Orogrande.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for south central
New Mexico.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.