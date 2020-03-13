Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 13 at 3:54PM MDT until March 13 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 353 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of

Orogrande, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Timberon, Orogrande, Pinon, Weed and The Otero Mesa.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for south central

New Mexico.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.