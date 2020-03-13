Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 13 at 5:34PM MDT until March 13 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

Northern Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 533 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles south of

Cornudas, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Cornudas, Salt Flat and Cornudas Mountains.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for south central

New Mexico…and western Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.