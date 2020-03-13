Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 1114 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles southeast of Orogrande, moving northeast at 35 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
The Otero Mesa.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
