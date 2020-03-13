Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 2:39PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles northwest of Holloman Air Force Base, moving northeast at 45

mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mescalero, Tularosa, Alamogordo, White Sands National Monument, Bent,

Burro Flats, La Luz, Holloman Air Force Base and Soldier Canyon.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.