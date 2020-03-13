Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 3:34PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of Orogrande, moving northeast at 50 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Orogrande and The Otero Mesa.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.