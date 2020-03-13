Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 3:37PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 337 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24

miles northwest of Dell City, moving northeast at 50 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Pinon, Lincoln National Forest, Crow Flats and Cornudas Mountains.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.