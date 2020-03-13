Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 5:55PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 555 PM CDT/455 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Carlsbad Caverns National Park, or

24 miles northeast of Pine Springs, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Whites City.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.