Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 6:32PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 30

miles southeast of Pine Springs in open country, moving east at 35

mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Culberson County.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.