Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 6:32PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 30
miles southeast of Pine Springs in open country, moving east at 35
mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Culberson County.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments