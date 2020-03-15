Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 2:36PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 235 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles southeast of Balmorhea Lake, or 24 miles northeast of Fort
Davis, moving northeast at 35 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
