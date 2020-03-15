Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 2:36PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 235 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles southeast of Balmorhea Lake, or 24 miles northeast of Fort

Davis, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.