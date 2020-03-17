High Wind Warning issued March 17 at 2:50PM CDT until March 17 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 45

to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In

Texas, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 8 PM MDT this evening.

For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday evening through

Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.