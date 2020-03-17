High Wind Warning issued March 17 at 3:09AM CDT until March 17 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In

Texas, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to

8 PM MDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from late

Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS… Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.