High Wind Warning issued March 17 at 3:09AM CDT until March 17 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west
winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In
Texas, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to
8 PM MDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from late
Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS… Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.