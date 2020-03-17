Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 2:50PM CDT until March 17 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern

Culberson County.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.