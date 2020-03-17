Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 3:09AM CDT until March 17 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern
Culberson County.
* WHEN…From 3 PM CDT /2 PM MDT/ this afternoon to 9 PM CDT /8
PM MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments