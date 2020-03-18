High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 7:48PM MDT until March 19 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…HIGH WINDS TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF THE SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS…
* WHAT…West winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…Midnight through 7PM MDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… The strongest winds are expected from
midnight through the mid morning hours on Thursday. Strong
winds and gusts will continue through the afternoon before
relaxing during the evening hours.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
