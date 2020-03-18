High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 7:48PM MDT until March 19 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…HIGH WINDS TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF THE SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS…

* WHAT…West winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…Midnight through 7PM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… The strongest winds are expected from

midnight through the mid morning hours on Thursday. Strong

winds and gusts will continue through the afternoon before

relaxing during the evening hours.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.