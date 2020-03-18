Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 18 at 11:37PM MDT until March 19 at 12:30AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

Northeastern Sierra County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 1230 AM MDT.

* At 1135 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were moving eastward at 40

mph toward Alamogordo and surrounding areas.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mescalero, Lake Mescalero, Tularosa, Three Rivers, Cloudcroft,

Alamogordo, White Sands National Monument, Mayhill, Silver Lake,

Bent, Burro Flats, Elk Silver, High Rolls, La Luz, Holloman Air

Force Base, Mountain Park, Apache Summit, Sixteen Springs, Benson

Ridge and Cox Canyon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.