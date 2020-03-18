Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 18 at 11:38PM MDT until March 19 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Western Hudspeth County in western Texas…

El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 1215 AM MDT.

* At 1136 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa

Teresa, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far

East El Paso, Mission Valley, Chaparral, Santa Teresa, Anthony,

Vado, Las Cruces, Sunland Park, , Canutillo, Vinton and San Miguel.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.