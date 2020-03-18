Special Weather Statement issued March 18 at 9:59PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 958 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
moving through the Deming area.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Hatch, Columbus, Nutt, Rincon, Radium Springs, Akela, Salem,
Garfield, Carzalia Valley, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park, Macho
Springs Wind Farm, Uvas Valley, Portions of Jornada Experimental
Range, Corralitos, Spring Canyon State Park, Fort Selden State
Historic Site, Mount Riley, Aden Crater and Camel Mountain.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
