High Wind Warning issued March 19 at 2:57AM CDT until March 19 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS… Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Aviation interests may experience localized but
extreme turbulence, or strong downward airflows, if flying in
the vicinity of the Guadalupe Mountains. Pilots should be alert
for standing wave clouds or other evidence of mountain wave
activity.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.