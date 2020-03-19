High Wind Warning issued March 19 at 2:57AM CDT until March 19 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS… Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Aviation interests may experience localized but

extreme turbulence, or strong downward airflows, if flying in

the vicinity of the Guadalupe Mountains. Pilots should be alert

for standing wave clouds or other evidence of mountain wave

activity.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.