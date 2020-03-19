Wind Advisory issued March 19 at 2:57AM CDT until March 19 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern
Culberson County, and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor.
* WHEN…From 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /8 PM
MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.