Red Flag Warning issued March 22 at 9:59PM MDT until March 23 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS OVER THE LOWLANDS ON MONDAY…
.A quick moving upper level wave will generate a lee cyclone near
northeastern New Mexico on Monday. This system will tighten the
pressure gradient near the surface, as well as warm temperatures
allow strong winds aloft to mix down to the surface in the
afternoon. Thus, west winds between 25 to 35 mph along with gusts
to 50 mph are possible. Warmer temperatures will drop RH to the
lower teens in the afternoon. The windy conditions combined with
the dry air will lead to Red Flag conditions for at least a few
hours Monday afternoon. Recent rains will help mitigate large
fire spread, however any local dry fuels will be susceptible to
fire starts. Winds between 10 to 20 mph are expected to continue
into the night hours, but decent overnight relative humidity
recoveries will reduce the fire risk.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone 112.
Fire weather zone 055. Fire weather zone 056.
* WIND…Sustained west-southwest winds between 25 to 35 mph
withgusts to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent in the lowlands.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.