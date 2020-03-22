Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 3:02PM MDT until March 23 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Far West Texas counties of El Paso and Hidalgo…
and the southern lowlands of Otero county in New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 8 PM MDT Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Because of recent rainfall, widespread
dust is not anticipated, however isolated areas of blowing
dust are possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.