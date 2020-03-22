Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 3:02PM MDT until March 23 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Most of southwest New Mexico…including the counties of
Sierra, Grant, Hidalgo, Luna, Dona Ana, and Otero.

* WHEN…From 1 PM to 8 PM MDT Monday. The strongest winds are
expected in the mid and late afternoon hours.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Because of recent rainfall, widespread dust
is not anticipated, however localized hazy skies will be
possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

