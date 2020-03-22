Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 5:39AM MDT until March 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Far West Texas counties of El Paso and Hidalgo…and

the southern lowlands of Otero county in New Mexico.

* WHEN…From 2 PM to 10 PM MDT Monday. The strongest winds are

expected in the late afternoon through mid evening hours.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Because of recent rainfall, widespread dust

is not anticipated, however isolated areas of blowing dust are

possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.