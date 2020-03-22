Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 5:39AM MDT until March 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Far West Texas counties of El Paso and Hidalgo…and
the southern lowlands of Otero county in New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 2 PM to 10 PM MDT Monday. The strongest winds are
expected in the late afternoon through mid evening hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Because of recent rainfall, widespread dust
is not anticipated, however isolated areas of blowing dust are
possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
