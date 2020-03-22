Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 5:39AM MDT until March 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The higher terrain and eastern slopes of the Sacramento
mountains in Otero county.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Monday. The strongest winds are
expected in the afternoon and early evening hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rapid drying with these warm, dry, and
strong west winds will elevate wildfire concern. Be careful with
flames and sparks. Weakened trees could be blown down or lose
large branches.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
