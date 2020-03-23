Red Flag Warning issued March 23 at 5:56AM MDT until March 23 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS OVER THE LOWLANDS ON MONDAY…

.A quick moving upper level wave will generate a lee cyclone near

northeastern New Mexico today. This system will tighten the

pressure gradient near the surface, as well as warm temperatures

allow strong winds aloft to mix down to the surface in the

afternoon. Thus, west winds between 25 to 35 mph along with gusts

to 50 mph are possible this afternoon. Warmer temperatures will

drop RH to the lower teens. The windy conditions combined with

the dry air will lead to Red Flag conditions for at least a few

hours this afternoon. Recent rains will help mitigate large fire

spread. However, any local dry fuels will be susceptible to fire

starts. Winds between 10 to 20 mph are expected to continue into

the night hours, but decent overnight relative humidity recoveries

will reduce the fire risk.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone 112.

Fire weather zone 055. Fire weather zone 056.

* WIND…Sustained west-southwest winds between 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent in the lowlands.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.