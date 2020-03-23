Red Flag Warning issued March 23 at 5:56AM MDT until March 23 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS OVER THE LOWLANDS ON MONDAY…
.A quick moving upper level wave will generate a lee cyclone near
northeastern New Mexico today. This system will tighten the
pressure gradient near the surface, as well as warm temperatures
allow strong winds aloft to mix down to the surface in the
afternoon. Thus, west winds between 25 to 35 mph along with gusts
to 50 mph are possible this afternoon. Warmer temperatures will
drop RH to the lower teens. The windy conditions combined with
the dry air will lead to Red Flag conditions for at least a few
hours this afternoon. Recent rains will help mitigate large fire
spread. However, any local dry fuels will be susceptible to fire
starts. Winds between 10 to 20 mph are expected to continue into
the night hours, but decent overnight relative humidity recoveries
will reduce the fire risk.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone 112.
Fire weather zone 055. Fire weather zone 056.
* WIND…Sustained west-southwest winds between 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent in the lowlands.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.