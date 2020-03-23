Wind Advisory issued March 23 at 2:45PM MDT until March 23 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Most of southwest New Mexico…including the counties
of Sierra, Grant, Hidalgo, Luna, Dona Ana, the central
Tularosa Basin and the west slopes of the Sacramento Mountains
in Otero.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM MDT Monday. The strongest winds are
expected in the mid to late afternoon hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Because of recent rainfall, widespread
dust is not anticipated, however isolated areas of blowing
dust are possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.