Wind Advisory issued March 23 at 6:10AM MDT until March 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…El Paso and Hudspeth counties in far west Texas… and
the southern lowlands of Otero county and the Otero Mesa in New
Mexico.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 10 PM MDT Monday. The strongest winds are
expected in the mid to late afternoon hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Because of recent rainfall, widespread
dust is not anticipated, however isolated areas of blowing
dust are possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.