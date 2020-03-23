Wind Advisory issued March 23 at 6:10AM MDT until March 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…El Paso and Hudspeth counties in far west Texas… and

the southern lowlands of Otero county and the Otero Mesa in New

Mexico.

* WHEN…From 1 PM to 10 PM MDT Monday. The strongest winds are

expected in the mid to late afternoon hours.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Because of recent rainfall, widespread

dust is not anticipated, however isolated areas of blowing

dust are possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.