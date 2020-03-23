Wind Advisory issued March 23 at 6:10AM MDT until March 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The higher terrain and eastern slopes of the

Sacramento mountains in Otero county.

* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Monday. The strongest winds are

expected in the mid to late afternoon hours.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Weakened trees could be blown down or

lose large branches.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.