Wind Advisory issued March 23 at 6:10AM MDT until March 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The higher terrain and eastern slopes of the
Sacramento mountains in Otero county.
* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Monday. The strongest winds are
expected in the mid to late afternoon hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Weakened trees could be blown down or
lose large branches.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.