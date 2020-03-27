High Wind Warning issued March 27 at 8:46AM MDT until March 28 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Locations east of the Franklin, Organ and Hueco
Mountains including east El paso.
* WHEN…From noon today to midnight MDT tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strong winds may damage property over
isolated locations. Some areas may experience patchy areas of
blowing dust, which may reduce visibilities.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.