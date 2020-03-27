High Wind Warning issued March 27 at 8:46AM MDT until March 28 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Locations east of the Franklin, Organ and Hueco

Mountains including east El paso.

* WHEN…From noon today to midnight MDT tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strong winds may damage property over

isolated locations. Some areas may experience patchy areas of

blowing dust, which may reduce visibilities.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.