Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 8:46AM MDT until March 28 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Locations across the Gila Wilderness area including
Silver City.
* WHEN…From noon Friday to midnight MDT Friday night.
Strongest wind will occur starting mid to late Friday
afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some locations may experience patchy
areas of blowing dust, which may reduce visibilities.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
