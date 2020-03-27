Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 8:46AM MDT until March 28 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Locations across the Gila Wilderness area including

Silver City.

* WHEN…From noon Friday to midnight MDT Friday night.

Strongest wind will occur starting mid to late Friday

afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some locations may experience patchy

areas of blowing dust, which may reduce visibilities.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.