Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 11:37PM MDT until March 30 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Critical Fire Weather conditions Monday for Far West Texas due
to windy conditions, low relative humidities, and high fire
danger…
.A quick-moving upper-level storm system will bring breezy to
windy conditions to the area. These winds combined with low
relative humidities will lead to high fire danger. Winds will be
highest across the eastern portion of Hudspeth county, and points
east, with up to 30 mph sustained and gusts up to 40 mph.
Elsewhere across the NM lowlands and El Paso county, conditions
will be close to red flag criteria, but winds appear marginal at
this time.
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM
MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Hudspeth county in Far West Texas. Fire zone
056.
* WIND…West wind 20 to 30 mph, with some gusts near 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…12 to 17 percent.
* HIGHEST THREAT…is located across the eastern half of Hudspeth
county, especially towards the Culberson county line.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
