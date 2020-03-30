High Wind Warning issued March 30 at 2:33PM CDT until March 30 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher
elevations. Be especially careful driving in these mountainous
areas. People driving high-profile vehicles should strongly
consider postponing travel until the winds subside. Severe
turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying
light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.