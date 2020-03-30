Red Flag Warning issued March 30 at 3:05PM CDT until March 30 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING
FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS FOR RELATIVE
HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR GREATER, AND
HIGH TO LOCALLY EXTREME FIRE DANGER…
.Critical fire weather conditions have developed and will
continue through this afternoon and evening across southeast New
Mexico, the higher terrain of southwest Texas and the western and
central Permian Basin of west Texas as a strong upper level storm
system brings very dry and windy conditions to the region.
* WIND…In the Guadlupe Mountains west winds 30 to 45 mph with
gusts to 65 mph. Across the plains west winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.